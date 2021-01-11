• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 6:29 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County County Line Road in Defiance's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Eathon Miller, 22, 05356 Fullmer Road, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 1:26 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Watson Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Ethan Hill, 18, Melrose, failed to yield and collided with a vehicle driven by Dina Capetillo, 36, Continental, which left the roadway. The Hill vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Terry Hawkins, 70, 21245 Ohio 637, which struck a mailbox. Hawkins, Capetillo and her passengers, Maria Valdez, 57, Columbus, and Pascal Hernandez, 43, Columbus, were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Defiance Fire Department and Highland Township EMS with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Hill was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 4, 6:10 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by David Dudley, 50, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Jan. 5, 7:50 a.m., at Ohio 66 and Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Rohrs, 25, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Taiann Bartley, 17, 23603 Allen Road. Rohrs was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 9:22 a.m., Shane Harmon, 43, Holgate, and Madelyn Hasselschwert, 27, Defiance, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Parkview Drive.
Thursday, 10:12 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., Ryan Duma, 31, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Paulding County Municipal Court.
Friday, 12:09 a.m., Marcella Wrights, 32, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 1:21 p.m., a package was reported stolen off of a porch in the 1400 block of Riverbend Drive.
Friday, 6:32 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 130 E. Main St., Ney.
Friday, 6:43 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Warren, 25, 08443 Stever Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:34 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 27986 Defiance-Ayersville Road.
Sunday, 11:12 a.m., vandalism was reported at Kammeyer and Stever roads.
Monday, 7:22 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 26000 block of Ohio 18.
Monday, 8:21 a.m., a jump box was reported stolen from the 01000 block of Glenburg Road.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:35 p.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Raymond Cook, 35, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Miranda Johnson, 29, 389 Greenler Road. Cook was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 3:14 p.m., on Clinton Street, the mirror on a vehicle driven by Ronald Walker, 75, Ney, struck the mirror of a parked vehicle owned by Jessica Myers, 27892 Mansfield Road. Damage was moderate to the Myers vehicle, while the Walker vehicle was not damaged. Walker was cited for a marked lanes violation.
Friday, 3:23 p.m., Gerald Adams, 63, 23393 Kammeyer Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Corwin Street.
Saturday, 9:01 a.m., a tire was vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Elmwood Drive.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., Mark Wilhelm, 41, New Bavaria, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 12000 block of Dohoney Road.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Monday, 12:52 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 9:37 a.m., at Edgerton and Maple streets, a vehicle driven by Jacob Deady, 29, Hicksville, collided with a vehicle driven by Christopher Helf, 47, Hicksville. Deady was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:05 a.m., Robert Sieber, 51, Liberty Center, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00700 block of Township Road 3B, Liberty Center, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:38 p.m., April Batsen, 47, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:07 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Cook, 34, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Philip Benecke, 65, 28164 Brandt Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:31 p.m., Maria Culler, 35, Liberty Center, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 3000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Saturday, 9:40 p.m., on County Road W in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Carpenter, 26, Napoleon, struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:05 p.m., on County Road H in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Ernest Nasillas, 63, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:41 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Porter, 25, Deshler, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 6:57 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Sergey Pilipenko, 61, Winnipeg, Manitoba, was merging and struck by a vehicle driven by Dakota Valdez, 24, 911 Washington Ave., Defiance. The Valdez vehicle spun out and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jason Lieb, 46, 29580 Coressel Road, Defiance. The Lieb vehicle then struck the Pilipenko vehicle. Valdez was taken by Napoleon Rescue to the Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the Pilipenko vehicle and heavy to the others.
Thursday, 12:11 p.m., at Perry and Shelby streets, vehicles driven by Antonio Cuevas, 61, Napoleon, and Ralph Vance, 83, Wauseon, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 3:14 p.m., Gerald Adams, 63, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance and Lucas counties.
Saturday, 5:01 p.m., Kyle McCabe, 29, Napoleon, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Depot Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 10:43 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 717 Village Lane.
Fire — Monday, 8:07 a.m., firefighters were called to a semi fire on U.S. 24.
Fire — Monday, 4:14 p.m., firefighters were called to 124 Hill Ave. for an odor investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.