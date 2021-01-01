• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., at Ohio 18 and Farmer-Mark Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a sheriff's cruiser driven by Cliffton Vandemark, 62, Defiance, blew a tire and went left of center. He then backed up the vehicle to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck a stop sign. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Joel Johnson, 20, Payne, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Johnson was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Paulding Sheriff

Dec. 26, 11:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Ohio 637 and County Road 138.

Tuesday, 12:09 a.m., on County Road 176 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Eaton, 20, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Ney-Washington Township

Fire — Thursday, 9:22 a.m., firefighters were called to a chimney fire in an outbuilding at 01725 U.S. 127, rural Bryan. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.

Liberty Township

Fire — Wednesday, 7:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a utility pole at 00170 County Road 4S, Liberty Center.

