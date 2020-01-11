• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Jan. 5, 6:06 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Ernst, 65, 05192 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Thursday, 7:23 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Judith Sroufe, 76, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 4:50 p.m., an iPod, iPad and money were taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 7:26 a.m., on Woodlawn Street, a semi that was turning around in a parking lot and struck a pole and sign. The vehicle left the scene.

Thursday, 12:03 p.m., Lindsay Phillips, 21, Swanton, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Thursday, 3:09 p.m., Julius Fonseca Jr., 54, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Toledo and taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 1:33 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 913 Asa St.

Hicksville

Fire — Friday, 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 801 Industrial Drive.

Jewell

Fire — Friday, 9:25 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at U.S. 24 near Flory Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.

