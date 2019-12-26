• Police Reports

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 8 a.m., at Buckskin Road and Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Jon Comment II, 42, Butler, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Matthew Enderle, 41, Hicksville. Comment was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Saturday, 12:40 p.m., on Mekus Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Robin Castillo, 61, 23864 County Road 10, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Keller, 28, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 3:15 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Monday, 7:58 p.m., Patricia Charleston, 50, Oakwood, was charged with open container after an alleged incident at the Independence Dam State Park, 27722 County Road 24, rural Defiance. Officers were initially called for a report of a woman on the dam over the Maumee River.

Tuesday, 11:42 a.m., shots were reportedly fired in the vicinity of a house in the 03300 block of Mulligans Bluff Road, Ney.

Tuesday, 7:48 p.m., parts were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of West Maple Street, Sherwood.

Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., Duane White, 60, Fayette, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 6:15 p.m., on Clinton Street near Third Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Gina Salinas, 21, Holgate, attempted to change lanes and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Shawn Golz, 41, 1317 Terrace Drive. Damage was light to both vehicles. Salinas was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.

Sunday, 11:05 a.m., at Second and Clinton Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Natalie Lasley, 2022 S. Mistywood Court, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Tyler Yeager, 28, 1330 Ayersville Ave. Damage was moderate to both vehicles. Lasley was cited for assured clear distance.

Sunday, 3:31 p.m., on Elbert Street, Traci Chapman, 45, 28756 Banner School Road, backed from a driveway and struck a vehicle driven by Lylia Ruiz, 22, 844 N. Clinton St. Damage was light to both vehicles. Ruiz was cited for failure to yield.

Sunday, 8:38 p.m., a burglary was reported at 360 Rosewood Ave. Items reported stolen were a 65-inch television, toolbox and a laptop.

Monday, 6:32 a.m., Elizabeth Morrow, 23, 07640 Ohio 15, turned herself in on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Tuesday, 4:08 p.m., a window was reportedly shot by a BB in the 200 block of Gray Street.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Carl Dotson, 51, 1696 Dakota Place, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1600 block of Dakota Place.

Tuesday, 8:11 p.m., Duane White, 60, Fayette, was arrested on an adult parole violation warrant and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Dec. 20, 5:39 p.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a vehicle driven by Joan Dennie, 30, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kyle Gonterman, 23, Napoleon, pushing it into the rear of a vehicle driven by Sterling Payne, 28, Napoleon. Dennie was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Dennie vehicle and moderate to the others.

Sunday, 11:53 a.m., at Carey Street and Woodlawn Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michelle Hall, 50, Fremont, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by David Kiessling, 62, Napoleon. Hall was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Sunday, 1:54 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Monday, 12:53 p.m., Dustin Scarbrough, 22, Napoleon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on U.S. 24.

Monday, 4:49 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Monday, 5:34 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.

Monday, 5:39 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Tuesday, 2:17 a.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.

Tuesday, 12:05 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

Tuesday, 1:12 p.m., a window was reported broken out of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Maumee Lane.

Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., a theft was reported at Circle K, 777 Scott St.

Tuesday, 6:21 p.m., Brandi Shadbolt, 29, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond.

Wauseon Police

Monday, 9:20 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Douglas Willeman, 51, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kevin Boesger, 51, Fayette. Willeman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Paulding Police

Dec. 19, 12:12 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Alex West, 26, Fort Wayne, was parking and struck a parked vehicle owned by Paul Ray, Van Wert. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 2:23 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 217 Wyandott Ave.

Fire — Monday, 7:50 p.m., firefighters were called to 214 Greer St. for a smoke odor investigation. At 9:09 p.m., firefighters returned to the home for an electrical issue.

Fire — Monday, 9:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke coming from the gutter area of a home at 850 Carpenter Road. Providing mutual aid were Highland Township and Noble Township fire departments.

Sherwood

Fire — Monday, 10:02 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of a trash fire at South Harrison and West Cedar streets.

Highland Township

Fire — Tuesday, 12:33 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 25977 Watson Road.

Load comments