• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 27986 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road.
Thursday, 8:41 a.m., Jessica McGuire, 38, Grover Hill, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sept. 19, 8:05 p.m., on East Second Street, near Upton Street, a pedestrian, Ashley Adams, 34, Oakwood, was crossing the roadway and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Joyce Eis, 78, 512 Tiedeman Ave. Adams was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for treatment. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:11 a.m., at Webster Street and Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 45, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Hanna, 63, 937 Grove St. Minnie-Shirkey was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Defiance Fire Department was at the scene.
Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., Hunter Huffman, 18, Bryan, and Caleb Stafford, 19, 04848 Christy Road, were each charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of criminal tools after an alleged incident at JCPenney, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., Deborah Girle, 62, 834 Village Lane, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 9:35 a.m., a car battery was reported stolen from the 800 block of King Street.
Thursday, 1:49 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 700 block of Deatrick Street.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Fountain Street.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., prescription pills were reported stolen from the 3700 block of Woodlawn St., McClure.
Thursday, 7:16 a.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Christopher Klear, 30, Leipsic, struck a dog. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:39 p.m., Augustine Ybarra, 46, Napoleon, was cited for fictitious plates following a traffic stop on Dodd Street.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., on Paulding County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Barton, 40, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 4 p.m., on McDonald Pike, a vehicle driven by Debra Wade, 57, Edgerton, left the roadway and struck a sign after the driver reportedly passed out. Wade was taken by Paulding EMS to the Paulding County Hospital for possible minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:33 p.m., on U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Caleb Varner, 20, Paulding, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Sue Free, 59, Paulding. Varner was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 1:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak, 524 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 2:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a pallet and grass fire at Ohio 49 and Buckskin Road. Also assisting was Edgerton Fire Department.
Wauseon
Fire — Thursday, 5:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 725 S. Shoop Ave.
