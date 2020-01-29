Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Jan. 18, 9:11 a.m., on Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a township truck driven by Harry Railing, 74, 14951 Power Dam Road, backed from a building and struck a parked vehicle owned by Dawn Grant, 15168 Williams Road. Damage was light to the Grant vehicle, while the truck didn't sustain damage.

Sunday, 6:18 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Roseann Varner, 64, 711 Downs St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 3:36 p.m., Julie Esparza, 53, 909 Downs St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the police station.

Saturday, 9:12 p.m., on Jackson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Alex Huntington, 24, 806 Perry St., swerved to avoid a cat and struck a parked vehicle owned by James Steffel, 720 Jackson Ave. Huntington was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Monday, 11:11 a.m., at North Clinton and High streets, a stopped vehicle driven by Anna Hoffman, 21, 211 East St., was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Hoffman vehicle.

Monday, 10:58 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Sunday, 9:13 p.m., on East Cherry Street in Liberty Center, a parked vehicle owned by Anthony Brown, Liberty Center, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to Brown's vehicle.

Monday, 7:10 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Leighann Miller, 20, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 3:43 p.m., at Henry County roads 19 and X in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon McMahan, 50, Napoleon, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Haley Damman, 36, Liberty Center, causing a collision. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 3:33 a.m., Danielle Lewis, 31, Archbold, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at U.S. routes 24 and 6.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 8:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1701 S. Jefferson Ave.

Fire — Tuesday, 11:58 a.m., firefighters were called to 912 Washington Ave. for a report of a furnace failure.

Leipsic

Fire — Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a house fire at 403 North St., Leipsic.

