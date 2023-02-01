Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 9:42 p.m., near milepost 9 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cole Sheaks, 16, Cecil, sustained heavy damage when it skidded on an icy roadway and struck a guardrail to the east. Sheaks was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 9:47 a.m., on Carpenter Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Trey Siler, 17, 1314 W. High St., sustained heavy damage when it lost control and traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned in a field, coming to rest on its side. Siler was transported to Mercy Defiance Hospital by Richland Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 1:57 p.m., near milepost 4 on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Johnathon Ickes, 26, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it slid off the north side of the roadway and side-swiped a utility pole.
Friday, 3:45 p.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a westbound semi driven by Patrick Johnston, 64, Coldwater, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it swerved to avoid a collision with an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Hahn, 31, 1951 S. Clinton St. Hahn's vehicle lost control on snow-covered a roadway and crossed the center line and left the roadway to the north where it entered a ditch. The semi left the roadway to the north and flipped onto its side in the ditch. Johnston was treated by Defiance EMS for suspected minor injuries. Hahn was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Friday, 4:06 p.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Victor Zhagui, 32, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Friday, 6:51 p.m., near milepost 5 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christine Baughman, 65, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., near milepost 20 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Barbara Castanien, 59, 191 Meadowbrooke Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:30 p.m., near milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mary Lenz, 56, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Jan. 25, 1:23 p.m., on West Second Street, just east of South Clinton Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Ethan Mendizabal, 22, 617 Euclid St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Boesling, 75, 103 Northfield Ave. Both vehicles had light damage.
Monday, 8:18 a.m., at Burning Tree and Heatherdowns drives, a southbound vehicle driven by Ella Callan, 18, 739 Burning Tree Drive, sustained light damage when it attempted an eastbound turn onto Heatherdowns Drive and struck a traffic sign. Callan was cite for failure to control.
Monday, 3:58 p.m., on Carter Avenue, east of Nicholas Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Karen Ebersole, 36, 700 Kiser Road, traveled left of center and side-swiped an eastbound vehicle driven by Erie Hull, 42, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Ebersole was cited for a marked lane violation.
Hicksville police---
Monday, 7:57 p.m., at High Street and Defiance Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Taylor Wells, 30, Hicksville, struck the rear of a Stark Truss Co., Inc. vehicle driven by Duane Miller, 58, Hicksville. Wells' vehicle had light damage and she was cited for assured clear distance ahead while Miller's vehicle was not damaged from the incident.
Henry sheriff---
Jan. 26, 6:09 p.m., on County Road S, east of County Road 12, in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gavin Geahlen, 16, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway on the south side and struck a utility pole before spinning out off the roadway. Geahlen was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 6 p.m., on the curve that turns from Township Road 12 to County Road 12 in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Julian Hinojosa, 27, Ada, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the north side of the roadway where it entered a ditch. Hinojosa and passengers, Amiyah Hinojosa, 7, Ada, and Julian Hinojosa, 27, Ada, were taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
Friday, 7:01 p.m., on Ohio 281, west of County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bret Grayson, 50, Findlay, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left he roadway to the south, struck a utility pole and came to final rest in a ditch facing west. Grayson was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 5:52 a.m., at County Road S and Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Levi Yarbro, 30, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it attempted to turn east and left the roadway to the south where it struck a utility pole. Yarbro was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:46 a.m., on County Road W in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Collin Reyes, 17, Swanton, sustained heavy damage when it spun out of control on a snow-covered road and left the roadway to the south where it struck a mailbox. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 8:19 p.m., on Township Road P3 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kristin Shepard, 40, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 5:42 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Nathaniel James, 43, Napoleon, was cited for theft and released with a summons.
Paulding sheriff---
Jan. 26, 7:41 p.m., near 07267 Ohio 66 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jasmine Allison, 32, Melrose, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line and left the west side of the roadway where it entered a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 7:08 a.m., at 17746 U.S. 127, Cecil, Christina Burk, 33, Cecil, was arrested for an incident that happened at the Cecil Maramart. She was charged for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Friday, 9:50 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Vandemark, 25, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line and left the south side of the roadway where it struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Haiden Bendele, 17, Cecil, went off the north side of the road into the snow. A second vehicle driven by Olivia Snyder, 32, Paulding, also went off the road in the snow, to the north. A third vehicle, driven by Haven McAlexander, 20, Hicksville, followed Snyder's vehicle and struck it in the rear. Bendele's vehicle was undamaged. Both McAlexander and Snyder's vehicles had heavy damage and McAlexander was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:50 a.m., on County Road 171 in Auglaize Township, a Paulding Commissioners vehicle driven by Steven Kauser, 64, Paulding, was northbound plowing when it struck the rear of a trailer pulled by a vehicle driven by Corbin Rhonehouse, 31, Oakwood. Rhonehouse's trailer had moderate damage.
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., on County Road 144, west of Township Road 51 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Johnny Hopkins, 23, Melrose, crossed the center line, left the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a ditch. Hopkins was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 637, south of Township Road 108 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by John Rose, 66, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Rickels, 18, 13694 County Road 171, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rickels was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 7:30 a.m., near 21269 Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julie McGough, 57, 1983 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it left the north side of the roadway, crossed two driveways and struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., on Ohio 114, east of County Road 197 in Washington Township, a eastbound vehicle driven by Brandy Basinger, 35, Fort Jennings, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 7:38 a.m., on the roadway in front of 535 Linfoot St., a westbound vehicle driven by Andrew Richer, 36, Wauseon, was slowing to enter a private drive when a vehicle driven by Tiffany Flory, 30, Wauseon, struck it from the rear. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Flory was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire
Payne---
Saturday, 5:47 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 02297 Ohio 500. When firefighters arrived no fire was found.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.