State Patrol

Saturday, April 11, 11:11 p.m., on Ohio 637, west of Auglaize Township Road 175 in Paulding County, a westbound vehicle driven by Gabriel Bauer, 19, 802 Nicholas St., struck a ditch and overturned in a field. He was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., at Ohio 637 and Paulding County Road 138, a cargo van driven by Jeffrey Davis, 31, Fort Wayne, pulled into the path of a tractor trailer driven by Jacob Grindstaff, 39, Oakwood, causing a collision. Davis' vehicle then struck a Paulding County Sheriff's vehicle, whose driver was not listed in the crash report, while Grindstaff's struck a tree. Davis was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Davis and Grindstaff vehicles and light to the sheriff's vehicle.

Defiance sheriff

Thursday, 8:49 p.m., a mailbox was reportedly struck by a vehicle and taken from a residence on Harmoning Street in Mark Center.

Defiance police

Friday, 1036 a.m., Michael Holifield, 52, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested at Defiance Municipal Court on a municipal court bench warrant.

South Richland/Jewell

Fire — Thursday, 1:47 p.m., South Richland Township and Jewell firefighters were called to Overly Road and County Road 424 for a brush fire, but no action was needed for what was described as a "recreational fire."

