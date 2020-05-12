• Police reports

State Patrol

Friday, 4 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by William Zeller, 18, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 4:55 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Fish, 55, Grove Hill, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 3 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding's Benton Township, an Ohio Highway Patrol cruiser struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 10:28 p.m., Philip Hoberty, 37, Defiance, was charged with violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident in the 13000 block of Fullmer Road.

Defiance Police

May 1, Bradley Willoughby, 36, Bardstown, Ky., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Hotel Drive.

Friday, 4:27 p.m., Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lakeshore Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Sunday, 6:52 a.m., Robert Wagner, 40, 25898 Bowman Road, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ralston Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 7:47 p.m., a package was reported stolen from the 200 block of East Cherry Street, Liberty Center.

Saturday, 9:12 p.m., Devin Paradyse, 18, Liberty Center, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident on County Road T, Liberty Center. He was taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Saturday, 8:36 p.m., Nathan Jewell, 31, Swanton, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County and Fostoria and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 6:41 p.m., Samantha King, 29, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant for larceny.

Saturday, 2:02 a.m., Paul Vanlerberg, 48, McClure, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Yeager Street.

Sunday, 2:04 a.m., Timothy Wagner, 24, Napoleon, was cited for a noise disturbance following an alleged incident in the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Sunday, 6:21 a.m., Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with aggravated menacing. She was taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 900 Commerce Drive.

Highland Township

Fire — Sunday, 3:20 p.m.,firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 17112 Harris Road.

Noble Township

Fire — Saturday, 5:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at Ohio 66 and Steinberger Raod.

