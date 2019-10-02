On Monday, two area men appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on charges of attempting to rob a store at Defiance’s Northtowne Mall.
Kaleb Stafford, 19, 04848 Christy Road, appeared on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, a third-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond was modified to $10,000.
Hunter Huffman, 18, Bryan, appeared on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning and his $10,000 bond was continued.
On Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m., Huffman and Stafford allegedly hid in the employee breakroom at JCPenney after hours. An employee found them and contacted the Defiance Police Department. Officers found that the door had been blocked, with the two suspects still inside. Huffman was tazed during the incident and taken to ProMedica Defiance Medical Center for treatment.
In addition, Huffman has a pretrial hearing at Defiance Municipal Court on Thursday morning on a charge of interfering with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor.
