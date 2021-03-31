PAULDING — A rural Defiance man has entered pleas here to 23 criminal charges alleging wildlife-related violations.
James Coyne, 22, 19843 Ohio 111, pleaded guilty in Paulding County Common Pleas Court as three of the charges are felonies.
Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Coyne's personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on May 3.
Many of the charges allege hunting violations involving deer, but other wildlife such as raccoons, geese and a turtle also are mentioned.
The charges to which Coyne entered guilty pleas are:
• tampering with records, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 20, he allegedly altered a record kept, or belonging to, "a local, state or federal government" with the purpose to "defraud."
• improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 25 he discharged a firearm from a motor vehicle.
• telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly used a communications device to commit "a scheme to defraud."
• theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on Dec. 8 he stole a trail camera from another person.
• failure to validate deer permit, a third-degree misdemeanor. After killing a deer on Sept. 29, he allegedly failed to "complete a deer permit ... prior to moving the carcass."
• failure to check-in a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly failed to "affix a game check confirmation number" to a deer on Sept. 29.
• two counts of taking a deer with a rifle during archery season, each a third-degree misdemeanor. The violations allegedly occurred on Oct. 20 and Dec. 25.
• aiding a wildlife offender, a third-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on Oct. 4 he harbored another person who took a deer without a valid deer permit.
• providing false information while game checking a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor. The offense allegedly occurred on Oct. 20.
• prohibiting jacklighting, a third-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on Dec. 25 he "cast the rays of a spotlight or other artificial light" from a vehicle while possessing a "hunting device" or "locating a wild animal."
• taking a deer from the roadway, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly tried to shoot, or take, wildlife from across a public road on Dec. 25.
• taking a deer with the aid and use of a motor vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor. The alleged violation occurred on Dec. 25.
• taking a deer after hours, a third-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on Dec. 25 he hunted or took a deer one-half hour before sunrise or one-half hour after sunset.
• failure to check-in an antlered deer, a third-degree misdemeanor. The offense allegedly occurred on Dec. 25.
• taking more than one antlered deer per license year, a third-degree misdemeanor. The alleged violation occurred on Dec. 25.
• untagged deer and/or parts, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly possessed four whitetail deer racks on July 5.
• possession of geese in the closed season, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The alleged offense occurred on Oct. 15.
• possession of a box turtle shell, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The alleged violation occurred on July 5.
• three counts of possession of raccoon in the closed season, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The charges alleged that he possessed raccoon on Sept. 1, Sept. 17 and Oct. 10 outside the legal hunting season.
• taking a deer without a valid deer permit, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The alleged offense occurred on Dec. 25.
Coyne is represented by Defiance attorney Peter Seibel.
