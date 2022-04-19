WAUSEON — An Archbold teen was sentenced to prison here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on a felonious assault charge that was reduced from attempted murder.
Miguel Garza, 19, 207 E. Mechanic St., was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Jeffrey Robinson on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Garza had been charged by a Fulton County grand jury in May 2021 with two counts of attempted murder, each an unclassified felony.
Those charges — which each carried a firearm specification — alleged that on April 6, 2021 he attempted to cause the death of two people. The indictment named Laurie Garza and Lauraina Garza as victims, according to Fulton County Common Pleas Court records.
The amended charge was entered following plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office and Garza’s attorney, Joseph Urenovitch of Whitehouse.
Garza had entered a plea of not guilty by reason on insanity in June 2021, but was declared fit for further proceedings following a competency evaluation prepared by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo.
According to Fulton County court records, charges of intimidation and violation of a temporary protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, remained pending in the county’s Western District Court in Wauseon as of Monday.
A pretrial hearing had been scheduled this week for each case.
