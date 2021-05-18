WAUSEON — An Archbold teen has been indicted here by a Fulton County grand jury on two counts of attempted murder.
The unclassified felonies allege that Miguel Garza, 18, 207 E. Mechanic St., attempted to cause the death of two people on April 6. The indictment names Laurie Garza and Lauraina Garza as victims, according to Fulton County Common Pleas Court records.
Records about the indictment on the court's website contains mostly statutory language and offers few specifics about the incident.
However, each charge in the indictment includes a firearm specification stating that the defendant "had a firearm on or about his person or under his control while committing the offense, and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that he possessed the firearm or used it to facilitate the offense."
If convicted of a firearm specific, the defendant could be sentenced to prison time consecutive to any sentence for the underlying offense.
Online Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio inmate records did not include Garza's name Tuesday evening.
However, Fulton County's Western District Court in Wauseon — which handles misdemeanor offenses and initial felony filings before grand jury proceedings begin — showed that a preliminary hearing was held there for Garza on April 30. Probable cause to detain him on the felony charges was found, the records indicated, and he was bound over to a county grand jury.
Judge Eric Nagel set bond at $250,000 cash or surety in that court, according to court records. They also indicated Garza was represented by attorney Chris Dreyer of Swanton in that proceeding.
Additionally, Western District records showed that Garza had been charged there on April 9 by the Archbold Police Department with domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, but the charge was dismissed on April 27.
He also was charged with aggravated menacing, an offense likewise dismissed in Western District Court on April 27. Court records noted that the defendant was to have no contact with the aforementioned victims.
Finally, court records indicated that Garza was charged by Archbold Police with violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
This charge was filed into Western District Court on May 5 with a pretrial hearing now scheduled for June 1. Records showed that Garza made an initial appearance in that court from CCNO on May 6 when he entered a not guilty plea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.