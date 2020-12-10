BRYAN — An Archbold teen was given community control with several conditions here Wednesday in Williams County Common Pleas Court on a pair of amended sexual abuse charges.
Elias Rash, 19, was placed on community control for five years by Judge J.T. Stelzer on two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio beginning on Jan. 8, be subject to GPS monitoring for 90 days, provide 100 hours of community service and complete a sexual offender program.
He also was classified as a tier 1 sexual offender, requiring registration of his address with authorities for 15 years, and fined $2,500. A four-year prison term was reserved in case Rash violates terms of community control.
As part of the plea agreement between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Rash’s attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, the two charges were each amended from rape, a first-degree felony. And five additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, were dismissed.
An April Williams County grand jury had alleged that on Jan. 9 Rash engaged in sexual conduct with two girls, ages 15 and 14, by using force, or the threat of force.
The amended charges allege that he had sexual contact with the victims by force or the threat or force.
The maximum prison term for gross sexual imposition is five years imprisonment.
Williams County’s assistant prosecutor, Stacey Stiriz, had recommended a four-year prison term, but said she was not opposed to community control. She told the court that the two victims have been “experiencing a lot of issues” since the incident.
Bates contended that Rash’s risk for recidivism is “low,” but he could benefit from treatment.
“... we did our best to come up with a fair resolution,” he told the court.
Asked to make a statement, Rash apologized to the victims and the grief he caused them, and understood that through his own emotions.
“It’s an awful feeling, like you’re so alone you just want to kill yourself,” he said just before Stelzer announced his sentence. “I feel the same emotions. No one deserves that. I have no attachment to any outcome because whatever happens to me I feel I deserve it.”
