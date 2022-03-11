WAUSEON — An Archold teen has entered a guilty plea here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to an amended indictment that originally charged him with attempted murder.
Miguel Garza, 19, 207 E. Mechanic St., pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $250,000 cash or surety bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
The amended charge was entered following plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office and Garza's attorney, Joseph Urenovitch of Whitehouse.
The case had been scheduled for a jury trial on March 21 prior to the plea deal.
Garza had been charged by a Fulton County grand jury in May 2021 with two counts of attempted murder, each an unclassified felony.
Those charges — which each carried a firearm specification — alleged that on April 6, he attempted to cause the death of two people. The indictment named Laurie Garza and Lauraina Garza as victims, according to Fulton County Common Pleas Court records.
The felonious assault charge does not include a firearm specification, which would have required a mandatory prison term upon conviction.
Garza had entered a plea of not guilty by reason on insanity in June 2021, but was declared fit for further proceedings following a competency evaluation prepared by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo.
Charges of violation of a temporary protection order, first-degree misdemeanor; and intimidation, a first-degree misdemeanor (filed by Archbold police on March 2) remain pending against Garza in Fulton County Western District Court, Wauseon.
The initial murder charge and investigation was handled by the Archbold Police Department.
