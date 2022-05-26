ARCHBOLD — An Archbold man was sentenced to prison here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court this week on an assault charge and two others related to a domestic incident last fall.
Scott Burris II, 32, Archbold, was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Jeffrey Robinson on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A 180-day jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio imposed on the two misdemeanor charges was made concurrent to the four- to six-year prison term.
A second count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office and Burris’ attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
Burris, who pleaded guilty to the three charges mentioned above on March 24, caused physical harm to an adult male and an adult female during an incident on Sept. 27, 2021.
The indictment also had alleged that he caused serious physical harm to the female victim with a “deadly weapon,” though this charge (the second count of felonious assault) was dismissed.
According to Bates, this was related to Burris brandishing a knife, though he said it was not used in the assault.
He described the female victim as Burris’ girlfriend while the male victim was acquainted with her
The abduction and disrupting public services charges that were dismissed had alleged that he restrained the liberty of another person during the incident and impaired the ability of safety personnel to respond.
Burris had been sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to a four-year prison term in December 2014 for complicity to commit robbery, a second-degree felony.
