NAPOLEON — An Archbold man was sentenced here Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a long prison term on two child sexual abuse charges.
Louie Delgado, 47, was given a 15-year term by Judge John Collier on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender requiring lifetime registration of his address, and given credit for nine days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
A second count of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and a second count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Delgado’s attorney, Chris Dreyer of Swanton.
A September Henry County grand jury indictment had alleged that Delgado had sexual conduct with two girls between the ages of 13 and 16.
The rape charge to which he pleaded alleges that he had sexual conduct with one of the girls, while the gross sexual imposition charge alleges that he had sexual contact with the other victim.
The sentence imposed followed the recommendation made by Howe-Gebers.
Before Collier pronounced sentence, he listened to statements from one of the victims.
She said she now lives a life “full of anxiety,” “guilt” and “humiliation” due to the crimes perpetrated against her, and called Delgado “pure evil.” She added that “by me you will not be forgiven.”
Dryer noted that Delgado “knows what he did was wrong” and “understands the damage that has been done.”
Asked to make a statement, Delgado apologized to those involved, and said he “made a mistake.” Too, he indicated that he has become involved in Christian ministering and would continue do so.
“I’m sorry,” he said in asking Collier for leniency. “I’m dealing with this in my own way. I understand she’s in pain, I’m in pain, but with Jesus Christ he makes all things possible ... .”
Until Monday’s sentencing, he had been free on a personal-recognizance bond with electronic monitoring through CCNO.
