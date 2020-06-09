NAPOLEON — An Archbold man has entered a guilty plea to an amended sexual assault charge in Henry County Common Pleas Court here and sentenced to probation.
Johnny Page Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on probation for two years. He also was given a 180-day sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio by Judge John Collier with 173 days suspended, and he was given credit given for seven days served in jail while his case was pending.
Additionally, Page was ordered to obtain alcohol and sex offender assessments, comply with all treatment recommendations — including after care — and have no contact with the victim.
Page originally was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November for rape, a first-degree felony.
It had alleged that on Aug. 16, 2019, he engaged in forced sexual conduct in Napoleon with a woman with whom he was acquainted. The case was investigated by the Napoleon Police Department, which arrested and charged Page on Aug. 17.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers noted that the victim “was not a girlfriend; it was somebody he knew and she knew him.”
As for the amended charge allowed as part of the plea agreement reached between her office and Page’s attorney — Steve Spitler of Bowling Green — Howe-Gebers said “there were some evidentiary issues I was concerned about.”
Assault is a “lesser included offense” of rape.
An attempt Tuesday to contact Spitler for comment was unsuccessful.
