NAPOLEON — An Archbold man facing a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Johnny Page, 23, entered the plea after being granted court-appointed counsel (Steve Spitler will serve as his attorney), and a pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m.
Page, who was arrested in August by the Napoleon Police Department, was released on his own recognizance on the conditions that he report by phone once weekly to Henry County Adult Probation, and that he and his fiancee have no contact with the alleged victim.
Page also is prohibited from entering Henry County except to attend court hearings.
