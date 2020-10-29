BRYAN — An Archbold man has entered a plea here in Williams County Common Pleas Court to a pair of amended charges that began as a rape indictment.
Elias Rash, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his personal-recognizance bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 9.
As part of the plea agreement between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Rash’s attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, the two charges were each amended from rape, a first-degree felony. And five additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
An April Williams County grand jury had alleged that on Jan. 9 he engaged in sexual conduct with two girls, ages 15 and 14, by using force, or the threat of force.
The amended charges allege that he had sexual contact with the victims by force or the threat or force.
The maximum prison term for gross sexual imposition is five years imprisonment.
Zartman said the plea agreement was entered into “in accordance with our victims and their wishes.”
“It was a tough issue for the victims to go through trial,” said Zartman, adding that she was satisfied with the outcome.
Bates commented that his client is “a young man who got himself in some big trouble, but in the end the facts were in dispute about exactly what happened and how things happened.”
So, he explained, Rash decided not to take a risk at trial in some “very, very serious charges,” agreed to the plea agreement and “take responsibility for what he felt happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.