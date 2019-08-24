NAPOLEON — An Archbold man charged with one count of rape appeared Thursday in Napoleon Municipal Court.

Johnny Page, 23, Archbold, appeared with his court-appointed attorney on the charge, a first-degree felony.

Page waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court, where a hearing date had not yet been set Friday.

Page was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim. He also is required to obey a protection order and submit to GPS monitoring.

He was further ordered not to enter Defiance or Henry counties except for mandatory court appearances.

