RIDGEVILLE — An Archbold man has been charged in connection with a Henry County break-in.

Brandon Morris, 22, V614 Ohio 66, was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

According to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at 12:19 a.m. Monday a 911 call was received from a Ridgeville Township resident about a male who had entered the home through a back door.

Bodenbender said the suspect reportedly fled on foot before law enforcement arrived on the scene. A search of the area was conducted with assistance from officers from Archbold Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Information on the suspect was received by law enforcement and a search warrant was served on Tuesday at Morris’ residence.

Bodenbender relayed that evidence from the crime was found at Morris’ home that links him to the burglary.

A video arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Napoleon Municipal Court. Bond was set at $250,000 with no 10% cash allowance.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

