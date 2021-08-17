NAPOLEON — A rural Archbold area man was given a lengthy prison term here Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court for trespassing in a neighbor’s home and menacing a young girl who lived there.
Brandon Morris, 23, Archbold, was given prison terms totaling seven to 10 1/2 years on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, by Visiting Judge Reeve Kelsey. He also was given credit for time served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Morris had been found guilty of the charges on July 9 following a two-day jury trial in common pleas court.
The burglary charge alleged that on Jan. 4 Morris trespassed in the home of Dean and Michelle Rose at U635 Ohio 66 in Henry County’s Ridgeville Township, just south of Archbold. A female juvenile lived there whose name was listed in a journal Morris kept with threatening remarks against her, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
She noted that Morris was caught on camera trying to enter the victim’s home, which was not far from his grandfather’s house at V614 Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township where the defendant was living. After he was detected, Morris fled the scene on foot.
He was arrested the next day and charged with burglary by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Morris also had been convicted of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, in Henry County Common Pleas Court in December 2018 when he was placed on community control for five years.
That charge alleged that he chased two girls who were walking on Fulton County Road A/Henry County Road W in May 2018. The girls were able to elude Morris.
Combined with Morris’ present charges, Howe-Gebers told the court before sentence was pronounced Monday that his patterns were similar to James Worley, who was convicted in Fulton County of abducting and murdering a young woman several years ago.
A Fulton County officer who had been involved in the Worley case, explained Howe-Gebers, indicated that “she is concerned that this defendant is exhibiting similar patterns that Mr. Worley did.”
Too, Howe-Gebers said Morris meticulously made a path to the victim’s home, turning off the alarms on the back door and shutting down his cellphone. He then entered the Rose home, “not knowing there are cameras there — that they have that on their phone.”
She said Morris has shown no remorse.
The victim addressed the court Monday before sentence was pronounced, describing how the incident has changed her life. She said she is “constantly paranoid” and is on anxiety medication.
The only interaction she had with Morris beforehand, she explained, was riding the same school bus with him (some years ago).
The victim’s mother, Michelle Rose, also offered a statement, noting that Morris already had had a chance to reform himself when he was placed on probation from his 2018 offense (mentioned above). She said he is “a danger to society.”
Morris, who declined to make a statement, was represented by attorney Adam Carro of Strongsville, a Cleveland suburb.
Carro said treatment or counseling would best serve his client, noting that other than the current charge and Morris’ 2018 conviction he has no prior record. He requested a lenient sentence of 2-3 years imprisonment.
“We believe any treatment or counseling would be of the best benefit to Brandon, moving forward from this and allowing him to return to society as a functioning member,” said Carro.
The sentence imposed nearly mirrored Howe-Gebers’ recommendation. She requested an additional 12 months for the stalking charge, and the judge did impose that term, but he made it concurrent to the seven- to 10 1/2-year sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.