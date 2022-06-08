The Third District Court of Appeals' judges held a session in Defiance Tuesday morning, hearing oral arguments on two cases, including one that was adjudicated in Henry County last year.
Judges Stephen Shaw, William Zimmerman and Mark Miller each sat during an-hour long session in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, hearing arguments from defense attorneys and prosecutors while peppering them with questions about their cases.
The event was representative of the occasional hearings held by the appeals court outside its normal chambers in Lima.
The Third District covers 17 counties (Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert and Wyandot), and the court handles appeals of criminal and civil cases handled in county common pleas courts.
On Tuesday, they listened to arguments in State v. Brandon Morris of Archbold (a Henry County case) and State v. David Hecox of Pittsfield, Ill.
Morris had been found guilty by a jury in July 2021 of entering an occupied residence without permission, and sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a seven- to 10 1/2-year prison term.
He appealed to the Third District Court, with his attorney Joseph Patituce arguing Tuesday that the trial court erred by allowing certain evidence to be introduced by the state that violated evidence rule 404(B) by using a previous conviction against him. He also questioned the trial court's decision to certify a state witness as an expert.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers contested that the aforementioned evidence was not used to convict Morris, but only to connect him to the victim.
In the other case, Hecox is appealing his conviction in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court by a jury of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The jury also found him not guilty of attempted murder, and he was later sentenced to a seven- to 10 1/2-year prison term.
His attorney, Gene Murray, argued that a potentially partial juror familiar with law enforcement was seated while the trial court also asserted that aggravated assault was a more fitting lesser included offense than felonious assault (of attempted murder). The charge had alleged that Hecox injured another man with a knife, with the state — represented by Claire White, an assistant Van Wert County prosecutor — disagreeing with the defense's claim that the defendant had been provoked.
The judges took both cases under advisement and will make their findings later. A simple majority (two of three votes) is needed among the judges to reverse a verdict, or parts of it.
