NAPOLEON — An Ohio appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a former Napoleon Area Schools teacher and coach on three sexual abuse charges.
Randy Burke of Hamler had been found guilty last year of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual imposition, both third-degree misdemeanors, following a jury trial in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
He had been found not guilty of six additional counts of gross sexual imposition, and three additional counts of sexual imposition, and appealed the jury verdict to Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals in Lima.
Before Burke filed his appeal, he was fined $4,500, classified as a tier 1 sexual offender and given a 180-day sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
The court opined that “after weighing the evidence and evaluating the credibility of the witnesses, with appropriate deference to the trier of fact’s credibility determinations, we cannot conclude that the jury clearly lost its way and created such manifest miscarriage of justice that Burke’s gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition convictions must be reversed.”
Howe-Gebers indicated that she was pleased with the appeals court decision.
“The young ladies who testified were brave to come forward, knowing the repercussions that they would subject themselves to. Doing the right thing is not always an easy decision, especially when it involves a person of authority.”
If after 30 days Burke does not appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, he will be ordered to begin serving his jail sentence, according to Howe-Gebers.
