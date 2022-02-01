PAULDING — An Antwerp woman charged with the murder of her husband has been bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.
Heidi Grant, 47, 206 W. River St., waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Paulding County Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony. Her bond — $10 million with a 10% allowance provision — was continued and her case was transferred to common pleas court.
The hearing had been scheduled for Monday morning, but was canceled after she waived her right to this proceeding. It only would have determined if there were probable cause to hold her on the charge, not to determine her guilt or innocence as that is a matter which can only be decided on felony offenses in common pleas court.
The next step is the presentation of Grant’s case to a county grand jury for a possible charge or charges. Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard had informed The Crescent-News last week that her case likely would be heard by the grand jury during its next regular session on Feb. 10.
Grant is charged with the death of her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.
Grant was granted a court-appointed attorney — William Kluge of Lima — during initial proceedings last week in Paulding Municipal Court.
The maximum penalty for aggravated murder under Ohio law is 20 years to life imprisonment.
