PAULDING — An Antwerp woman charged with killing her husband last month has been indicted here by a Paulding County grand jury on five charges.
Heidi Grant, 47, 206 W. River St., is charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Two additional charges — gun specifications on each of the murder charges — were returned by the grand jury as well, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
Grant is charged with the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.
The indictment also alleges that Grant attempted to alter evidence to hinder the investigation.
Burkard told The Crescent-News Friday morning that final details of the state's case are still being wrapped up.
"It's sill ongoing," he said. "There are a few things that have not been answered yet. The bulk of the autopsy has been completed. There's still some loose ends we're trying to track down."
He noted that the autopsy revealed six bullets in Franklin's body from a handgun believed to have been fired by Grant. He indicated that 10 shots may have been fired in all.
The 9mm handgun, he said, has been recovered.
Grant has been held in Paulding Couty Jail since her arrest in January and is scheduled tentatively to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Paulding County Common Pleas Court, according to Burkard.
She is represented by attorney William Kluge of Lima who was appointed to the case when Grant's case was initially heard in Paulding County Municipal Court.
Bond had been set in that court at $10 million with a 10% allowance provision.
Burkard said the two murder charges were returned to give a potential jury options in deciding the case.
Aggravated murder — the most serious of the charges — alleges "prior calculation and design," and carries three sentencing options upon conviction: 15 years to life, 30 years to life or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to Burkard.
Murder carries a maximum prison sentence on 20 years to life upon conviction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.