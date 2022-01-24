ANTWERP — An Antwerp woman has been arrested here and charged with causing the death of her reported husband.
Heidi L. Grant, 47, 206 W. River St., has been charged by Antwerp police with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony.
The alleged victim is Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp, who had been the subject of a missing person report filed Friday with Antwerp police, according to a press release issued by the town’s long-time police chief, George Clemens III.
Subsequent to that report, village police recovered a body on Saturday “believed to be Franklin,” the release noted.
He also explained that the body has been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office “for an autopsy and proper identification.”
Grant made an initial appearance Monday morning in Paulding County Municipal Court where Judge Suzanne Rister set bond at $10 million cash with a 10% allowance provision. She was being held Monday afternoon in Paulding County Jail, according to the jail’s website.
The case was continued to allow Grant the opportunity to obtain legal counsel. She was ordered to reappear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in municipal court.
The case cannot be adjudicated in municipal court although a preliminary hearing could be scheduled there to determine if there is probable cause to detain Grant on the charge. The case is expected to be presented to a Paulding County grand jury.
Meanwhile, an investigation is continuing.
“Absolutely, we’re still tracking down other leads and other information,” explained Clemens. “We’ve been working straight through (since Saturday).”
He noted that he has been on the Antwerp police force for 22 years, including the last 18 as chief, and has not seen a murder in the town during that time. In fact, he said the last murder in Antwerp is believed to date back to the 1960s.
Clemens and other Paulding County officials are not yet releasing details about the case as the investigation unfolds.
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard told The Crescent-News that Grant’s case will go before the next regularly scheduled county grand jury session on Feb. 10.
