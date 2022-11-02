PAULDING — An Antwerp woman has been found guilty in Paulding County Common Pleas Court of several charges, including murder, in the death of her husband earlier this year.
Heidi Grant, 48, was found guilty of murder, an unclassified felony; a firearm specification; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, following a recent three-day jury trial.
The jury found her not guilty of the most serious charge, aggravated murder, also an classified felony, as well as an element of the offense, involuntary manslaughter.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Grant's bond ($10 million cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision) has been since revoked. Sentencing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 in common pleas court.
Grant continued to be held Wednesday in Paulding County Jail where she has been incarcerated since her arrest earlier this year.
The maximum prison term for murder under Ohio law is 15 years to life while the firearm specification in the charge adds a consecutive mandatory three-year sentence to that.
The tampering with evidence charge also carries a possible prison term of three years.
Grant was indicted by a Paulding County grand jury in January which alleged that on Jan. 13 she shot and killed her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp, with a 9mm handgun. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.
According to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, an autopsy revealed that six bullets were lodged in Franklin's body while the 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered.
The indictment also alleged that Grant attempted to cover the victim's body in the basement of her residence, using 11 bags of cement to do so. The concrete was later removed, and Franklin's body discovered.
Prior to trial, Grant's attorneys — Robert Gryzbowski and William Kluge of Lima — had filed a motion to suppress in an attempt to quash her statements to Antwerp police on Jan. 22 confessing to the shooting. Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Reighter Beckman, who presided over the trial, provided only partial relief on this motion, upholding Grant's statements given after Miranda rights were properly administered, according to court records.
Reighter Beckman noted that Grant initially spoke with Antwerp police about Franklin's whereabouts on Jan. 22, but when authorities began asking her questions suggesting that she knew where he could be found, the defendant was not apprised of her Miranda rights. The judge threw out that part of Grant's statements, but ruled that others thereafter were admissible.
"After the defendant confessed to causing harm to her husband, (Antwerp) Captain Clemens properly administered the Miranda warnings to her and the defendant waived those rights in writing," Reighter Beckman wrote in the judgment entry.
The defense attorneys also had filed a motion for change of venue, but withdraw the request when jury selection began on the first day of trial, according to court records.
