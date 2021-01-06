ANTWERP — A Michigan motorist and his passenger sustained minor injuries following a law enforcement pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
Anthony Greene, 24, Warren, Mich., and his passenger, Hector Brujan, 23, Marion, Ind., were taken to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, where they were treated and eventually released.
Greene was released from the hospital before a warrant could be executed by authorities.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, a police chase began in Antwerp when a deputy was dispatched to South Erie Street to assist an Antwerp police officer with searching a vehicle he had stopped for traffic violations.
Once the deputy arrived on the scene and officers approached the vehicle, a Nissan, it reportedly fled the scene, noted Landers.
The deputy reportedly pursued Greene’s vehicle southbound on Ohio 49, with Greene reaching speeds greater than 100 mph. As the deputy gained to approximately a half mile of Greene’s vehicle, the suspect struck a southbound 2008 Ford pickup truck owned and operated by Matthew McDougall, 45, Antwerp.
Greene’s vehicle then veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled, eventually coming to rest against a tree on Ohio 49, south of Ohio 111 in Harrison Township.
McDougall was uninjured, while Greene and Brujan were transported to Fort Wayne.
Landers reported that during the investigation, suspected illegal narcotics were located in the Nissan, along with two loaded firearms.
A warrant to arrest Greene was obtained by the sheriff’s office for one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
This investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be presented to a grand jury after the case is reviewed by the Paulding County prosecuting attorney.
The Van Wert post of the Ohio Highway Patrol investigated the crash, and deputies were assisted at the scene by the Antwerp Police Department and Payne Fire Department/EMS.
