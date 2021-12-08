A Defiance County grand jury has returned another attempted murder indictment, the fourth such case in three months.
William Reed, 50, 13536 Fullmer Road, is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on July 13 at Reed's residence where he allegedly tried to strangle a former girlfriend, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He also "engaged in a pattern of conduct" from July 12-15 "that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress" and "made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim."
Reed had been under indictment in Defiance County for a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, returned by a grand jury in August. But upon further investigation of that incident, additional charges were presented to the recent grand jury, according to Murray.
Reed has been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) since his arrest in July. His case from the original indictment which is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 20 and a jury trial on Jan. 6.
He will be arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on the new charge.
Reed's indictment represents the fourth attempted murder charge returned by a county grand jury since mid-September.
Asked the reason for the recent rash of attempted murder indictments, Murray said "medical evidence" indicating the "dangers of strangulation" is becoming more prevalent. Therefore, cases "involving choking or strangulation are being pursued more aggressively by law enforcement and prosecutors," he added.
Previously indicted in Defiance County for attempted murder and other offenses were:
• Leviticus Magitt, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave. The case is scheduled for pretrial hearings on Feb. 1 and March 1, and a jury trial on March 14. He has been held at CCNO since Sept. 11.
• Kellis Hatton Jr., 55, 329 Harding St. His case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 11 and a jury trial on Feb. 7. He has been held at CCNO since Oct. 7.
• Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St. He has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. The case is pending a competency evaluation. He has been held at CCNO since Oct. 10.
