For the third time in a month, a Defiance County grand jury has returned an attempted murder indictment.
During a session this week, the latest grand jury indicted Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., on the first-degree felony charge as well as attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was one of eight persons indicted by the same grand jury.
The charges allege that Oct. 9 Vasquez tried to strangle an adult female "to purposely cause the victim's death," according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. The incident occurred at a Seneca Street residence in Defiance.
The victim was treated and released at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital, he said.
Murray told The Crescent-News that she and Vasquez had children together, but were not in a relationship.
Vasquez was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) pending an appearance in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Two preceding grand juries returned attempted murder charges against Leviticus Magitt, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave.; and Kellis Hatton Jr., 55, 329 Harding St., also in alleged attempted strangulation cases.
Each has pleaded not guilty, and their cases are pending pretrial hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. They were being held Thursday in CCNO.
Also indicted by the most recent grand jury was Alejandro Acevedo, 23, 1439 Terrawenda Drive for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 11 he forcefully trespassed in a residence on Defiance's Dakota Place and assaulted his sister.
She was examined at a Defiance hospital, according to Murray, but was not seriously injured.
"It appears there may be some mental health-related related issues involved with this defendant," he said.
Acevedo was being held Thursday in CCNO.
Others indicted:
• Christopher Caldwell, 32, Lima; and Breea Johnson, 32, Van Wert, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. They allegedly possessed more than 100 grams of methamphetamine while stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 24 on Oct. 2.
• Curtis Otto, 40, 06909 Ohio 66, for robbery, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 11 he caused physical harm to a 17-year-old female household member, violated protection order terms and forcefully gained control of a bank card.
• Brent Dreher, 59, Hicksville, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 1 he operated a motor vehicle on Hicksville's West High Street while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having had five or more prior OVI convictions in the past 20 years.
• Roberta Lyons, 47, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Travis Urbina, 40, 1024 Charles St., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
