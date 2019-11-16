OTTAWA — A Putnam County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, including a Toledo man who allegedly abducted and robbed a local woman at gunpoint, and a convicted felon in a decades-old fatal arson case.
In the latter case, Kenneth Richey, 55, Columbus, was indicted on two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges allege that Richey — who had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a two-year child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove — threatened retired Putnam County Judge Randall Basinger and his children through a Facebook Live video on June 14.
According to the indictment, Richey also violated terms of a protection order involving Basinger, who was named as a “protected person” in a 2008 protection order.
Richey had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987 and was sentenced to a long prison term when Basinger was an assistant county prosecutor. However, the conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
Richey subsequently entered no contest pleas to attempted involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and breaking and entering in 2008 in Putnam County, and was given credit for time served.
This was followed by a 2012 conviction in Putnam County for retaliation, a third-degree felony involving a phone message threat made against Basinger. Richey was given a three-year prison sentence by a retired judge for that offense.
Also indicted by the same Putnam County grand jury was James Phillips, 39, Toledo, for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Nov. 2 Phillips robbed Putnam County resident Addie Kiene at gunpoint outside Columbus Grove’s Dollar General store, then made her drive him northbound with her car.
Kiene reportedly talked Phillips into letting her out of the vehicle on County Road 9-K, before he continued on with her car, later turning himself in to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.
Others indicted were:
• Josiah Logan, 44, Cloverdale, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
• Gabriel Mata, 39, Ottawa, for two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of telecommunication harassment, each a fifth-degree felony.
• David Engard, 34, Leipsic, for failure to give notice of residence address change, a fourth-degree felony.
• Tanya Kurtz, age and address unavailable, for identity fraud and theft.
• Brian Beach, 22, Lima, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Darien Collins, 23, Dayton, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
• Wesley Endicott, 33, Van Wert, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Longbrake, 43, Columbus Grove, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Smith Jr., 22, Trotwood, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
