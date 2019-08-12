Michaeil Wolfle

Wolfle

Name: Michael Wolfe

Charge: Possession of drugs, obstructing official business

From: Fort Wayne

Above is a booking photo from Aug. 12, 2019, for charges involving an area person from the Paulding County Jail in Paulding, Ohio.

The purpose of this list is to relay public record information received by Paulding County Jail. Under the U.S. and Ohio Constitutions, a person is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

The Paulding County Jail reports that while it makes every effort to ensure that the posted information is accurate, it may contain factual or other errors. Inmate information changes quickly, and the posted information may not reflect the current information. Please note that this information reflects bookings only.

