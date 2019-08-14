Coty Sexton-Fleming

Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.