A letter to the editor written by Larry Tonjes that appeared in Saturday’s edition contained an omission. The omission is noted in italics in the following paragraph:
“In reference to the philosophies of free will and determinism my interpretation from the KJV Bible is that God created angels and humans with the power to choose (free will), but not the right to choose evil as Satan (the evil one) and some of his “watcher” angels (Daniel 4:13) who choose to rebel against God want to build a kingdom of their own. God is all-knowing. Angels, holy ones and God have superior knowledge to humans over life, death, good and evil, and can use nature’s forces to the limit of what God orders or allows. Angels and holy ones are spirits that can assume the body of humans.”
