The United Nations marks an International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 each year to commemorate the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps. While this day is an important day of remembrance, within Jewish communities, it is Yom HaShoah that marks the remembrance of the atrocities of the Holocaust.
The name of this day comes from the Hebrew word Shoah, or “catastrophe,” which is commonly how the Holocaust is referred to by Jewish people. This year, Yom HaShoah is the evening of April 17 through today (April 18). The Holocaust resulted in the death of approximately six million Jewish people at the hands of the Nazi government. Although other marginalized members of society were placed in concentration camps and killed, Jewish people took the brunt of the scapegoating and racialized othering that came with extreme acts of violence and genocide. The atrocities of the Holocaust were too numerous to name in a short piece and are well-documented in the stories of survivors. Like many Jewish holidays, Yom HaShoah remembers a time when extreme violence was intended to end Jewish life, yet Judaism and Jewish people persisted, resisted, and survived. Holidays like Purim and Passover simultaneously remember the evils brought against Jewish people while celebrating Jewish resistance and survival; Yom HaShoah does the same. Of course, it is a day of reflection on the horrors of the Holocaust, but it is also a day to remember Jewish resistance. This is why Yom HaShoah falls on the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, this year marking the 80th anniversary. According to Raymond Scheindlin, a scholar, rabbi, and author of “A Short History of the Jewish People,” members of the Warsaw Ghetto attained arms through the Polish black market. These resistance fighters put up so much of a fight that in April of 1943, the Germans had to retreat. Too often, people have the misconception that there was no resistance by Jewish people during the Holocaust. The Warsaw Ghetto uprising is one of the most notable examples that this was not the case. Despite horrible conditions and very little resources, the residents of the Warsaw Ghetto attained arms, created bunkers and explosives and fought off the German soldiers for a time. By placing Yom HaShoah on the anniversary of this uprising, it, like other Jewish holidays, remembers not only the violence done against the community, but also celebrates that Jewish resistance and will to survive. In my classes, not only do I address this misconception, but also the misconception that the Holocaust was an isolated incident. The anti-Semitism (hatred of Jewish people) of Nazi ideology did not come out of nowhere and was already prevalent throughout Europe. Nazis simply tapped into and systematized the prejudice and violence already present. While the violence done against Jewish people in the ancient past remembered during other holidays like Purim and Passover can seem so far away and removed from us, it is much harder to feel that way with Yom HaShoah and the Holocaust. These events happened within modern history and anti-Semitism has not gone away since then. According to the FBI, anti-Semitic hate crimes began to rise in 2016 after a 15-year continuous drop with a new record set in 2021 when they jumped 20% from the year before. For many, the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that left 11 dead looms heavily in collective memory of extreme anti-Semitism. However, less extreme acts of anti-Semitism, from harassment on social media or signs over freeways to the recent assaults of Jewish people in Los Angeles, are constant. All of these current examples weigh on Jewish people perhaps even more so during Yom HaShoah while reflecting on the growing anti-Semitism of Europe leading up to the Holocaust. However, it is commonly said in Jewish communities that we beat the Nazis (then and now) by surviving and continuing to be Jewish. Reflecting on this resistance on Yom HaShoah gives hope as the fight against anti-Semitism continues.
