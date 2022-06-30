When life gives you lemons they say to make lemonade, but what about when life gives you bread?

I had bought a loaf of bread last December, just regular whole wheat sandwich bread nothing special, only to find when I opened the package that it had gone into the oven at the factory with a huge air pocket inside. What I ended up with was a bread shell with a massive hollow through it.

My hopes of a sandwich were dashed, in fact the whole in the bread was so large I couldn’t use it for anything — not toast, French or otherwise, or even just to eat with butter.

My first instinct was to throw the bread away. I turned to the trash can, but hated to toss out the bread. It was still good, just not in a form for anything I’d usually make with it. I hate to throw away food that is still good. It’s a pet peeve of mine that here in the U.S. we waste so much food.

I tried to think of something I could do with this shell of bread. My first thought was to make croutons as I like them on salads. But even with the hole in the loaf it would still make a lot more croutons than I could possibly use.

I considered making bread crumbs, but that’s a lot of work and I don’t really use bread crumbs that much. It would just end up going to waste, but with extra steps in between discovering the hole in the loaf and the trash can.

I decided to see what recipes were out there that I could make with bread. After a little looking around online I found an article on how to make simple bread pudding.

I like pudding.

Baked puddings are a totally different beast than the boxed stuff that Jell-O sells.

The recipe was simple: a custard of eggs, milk, sugar, spices and salt — really just kind of standard stuff for a basic vanilla pudding.

The instructions said to heat the custard and then pour it over the bread that was cubed into inch squares. I figured that I could skip this step as the custard will get hot in the oven, so I just mixed everything together and poured it over the bread in a very well oiled, large glass dish.

I put it in the oven and cooked until the directions said it was done, took the pudding out hot and steaming, with a smell of cinnamon and vanilla and served it right away.

It tasted good — like french toast, one of my favorite breakfast foods.

It’s not a sweet pudding. You can add a lot of sugar and make it so. Like with most cooking from scratch it’s a very customizable recipe, but I like things a little more savory. There were crispy bits that browned dark and other parts that were soft and custard-like with a slight chewy texture.

I would image that it’s the kind of pudding that would taste very good with fresh fruits and whipped cream. I ended up with so much pudding I was eating it for several days, and found it was good cold, rewarmed in a microwave or even fried in butter in a pan.

Somewhere online I read that you could save the end pieces of bread from loaves and keep them in the freezer until you have enough to make bread pudding again. I don’t like end pieces, I don’t think very many people do and this seemed like a good use for them that isn’t a waste.

If I had simply tossed out the bread because I could not find a quick use for it — if I had just given into my wasteful habits — I would have missed out on this delicious and easy-to-make dessert.

