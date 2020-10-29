If a story by my colleague, Todd Helberg, in Tuesday’s edition of The Crescent-News is any indication, the number of local people who have/and or will vote in the 2020 election is off to an amazing start.
In the article, Helberg shared that more than 50,000 people in the Defiance six-county area (Defiance, Henry, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties) have either been provided an absentee ballot, or have already voted in person during the early voting period that began on Oct. 6.
That total represents 36.3% of those counties’ 137,798 registered voters.
With Election Day just five days away, I would personally like to encourage every registered voter who hasn’t already voted, to go to the polls on Tuesday and cast your vote.
I’m not about to get on a soap box and tell people who they should vote for, that’s definitely not my place. Besides, don’t we already get enough of that on TV, radio, social media and from all the political mailings we receive in our mailboxes every day?
For those registered voters out there who are on the fence about voting this year, or don’t think your vote matters, here is some information from an article published at nationalgeographic.org that shows why voting IS important.
“If you ever think that just one vote in a sea of millions cannot make much of a difference, consider some of the closest elections in U.S. history.
“In 2000, Al Gore narrowly lost the Electoral College vote to George W. Bush. The election came down to a recount in Florida, where Bush had won the popular vote by such a small margin that it triggered an automatic recount and a Supreme Court case (Bush v. Gore).
“In the end, Bush won Florida by 0.009% of the votes cast in the state, or 537 votes. Had 600 more pro-Gore voters gone to the polls in Florida that November, there may have been an entirely different president from 2000-08.
“More recently, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by securing a close Electoral College win. Although the election did not come down to a handful of votes in one state, Trump’s votes in the Electoral College decided a tight race.
“Clinton had won the national popular vote by nearly three million votes, but the concentration of Trump voters in key districts in “swing” states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan helped seal enough electoral votes to win the presidency.
“Your vote may not directly elect the president, but if your vote joins enough others in your voting district or county, your vote undoubtedly matters when it comes to electoral results. Most states have a “winner-take-all” system where the popular vote winner gets the state’s electoral votes.
“There are also local and state elections to consider. While presidential or other national elections usually get a significant voter turnout, local elections are typically decided by a much smaller group of voters.
“A Portland State University study found that fewer than 15% of eligible voters were turning out to vote for mayors, council members, and other local offices. Low turnout means that important local issues are determined by a limited group of voters, making a single vote even more statistically meaningful.
“Participating in elections is one of the key freedoms of American life. Many people in countries around the world do not have the same freedom, nor did many Americans in centuries past. No matter what you believe or who you support, it is important to exercise your rights.”
There you have it ... voting matters!
Here’s hoping Election Day goes off without a hitch, and everyone who wants to vote that day can do so without any problems.
