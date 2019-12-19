One of the things I love about my job is I never know who I might meet, or what is going to show up in my email inbox.
I recently received an email from a young woman named Halie Oliver from Nashville, who shared a story with me about making a trip to Defiance over the Thanksgiving holiday with her new friend, JK Palli of India.
Oliver and Palli met in of all places, a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, and immediately became friends. Not long before meeting Palli, Oliver shared she had discovered a TV show call “Little Men” starring Michelle Burke, whom she looked up online to find out more about.
For whatever reason, Oliver felt a connection to Burke, and had a feeling she was supposed to meet her. Figuring she wouldn’t find out where she lived in California, Oliver learned in her research that Burke grew up in Defiance, just seven hours from Nashville by car.
That’s when she and Palli decided to travel to Defiance for Thanksgiving, hoping that Burke might be home for the holidays, and that they might meet her.
Oliver and Palli arrived in Defiance late on Thanksgiving Eve, and after spending a quiet Thanksgiving together, the two ventured out the day after Thanksgiving.
Their first stop was the Goodwill store, where they found no leads. Their second stop was Fort Defiance Antiques, where they found some old Defiance High School yearbooks, but came up empty in their search.
However, the two struck up a conversation with Deanna Shock, one of the store owners, with whom they shared their story. After a nice conversation with Shock, Oliver and Palli headed to Bud’s Diner, where they spoke with Sue Mayer, the wife of owner Matt Mayer.
(This is where Oliver shared in her email that she told her friends in Nashville, that something great was going to happen at Bud’s).
Mayer was the next person with whom they shared their story, with Mayer telling the two that she knows Michelle’s sister, Sheana Behringer. Bud’s was also where Oliver and Palli met Karen Forester, a woman I recently wrote a story about after she had her first book published.
(It was Forester who gave Oliver my email).
Soon after meeting Forester, Oliver and Palli were invited to Forester’s home for dinner with her family. Taking Forester up on the invitation, they all had dinner together. After hours of conversation following dinner, they were invited to spend the night, which Oliver and Palli gladly accepted.
Said Oliver in her email: “I thought I was going to meet Michelle Burke, yet here we had made quite a few friends and were even spending the night at one of their houses! It had me so happy and grateful, I felt like a kid on the night before Christmas!”
The Saturday after Thanksgiving just happened to be Burke’s birthday. After thanking the Forester’s for their hospitality, Oliver and Palli focused their search on trying to find Behringer. After searching for her that day, however, the pair struck out. The search ended with the two of them looking at an open field.
With a seven-hour trip ahead of them, Oliver and Palli made the decision to head for home.
Said Oliver: “We failed at our conceived goal, but the weekend in Defiance had given us so much more! This I hold on to, this I will remember for the rest of my life!
“Thank you Defiance! For all the possibilities and people you hold! You are treasured and I am very thankful,” added Oliver.
After reaching out to Oliver to tell her I would be happy to share her story, she emailed me this week to let me know that she’s looking forward to a return trip to our neck of the woods.
“After all, I have a lot of new friends to visit,” she wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.