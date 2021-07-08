I read somewhere that time off is good for the soul, and after having some time off recently, I couldn’t agree more.
My wife, Connie, and I made plans more than a month ago to take off July 1-2, and with July 5 off thanks to the July 4 holiday, it was a nice little reprieve.
We spent the first day at home, getting caught up on some cleaning and preparing for a little weekend trip to Columbus.
We hit the road the morning of July 2 to our state’s capital to spend time with family, that included our son, Chris, his wife, Erin, and our grandchildren Wyatt (6) and Collin (3). Our son, Ryan, and his wife, Krystal, were also in Columbus for the weekend.
That first day was spent hanging out, before heading to Easton Town Center to check out the LEGO Store, with Chris and Erin also doing some furniture shopping for their new home.
While “mom and dad” were furniture shopping, “Uncle Ryan,” “Auntie Krystal,” “Pop Pop,” and “Mema,” made our way to the fountain with Wyatt and Collin to “make some wishes” with “Mema’s” pennies.
The fountain featured four frogs that would “spit” water from their mouths at the touch of the button. Of course Wyatt and Collin had a good time “making wishes” and playing with the frogs.
The rest of us had a good time watching how much fun those kids were having!
Later that night we made our way to the Arena District for dinner at Buca di Beppo, an Italian restaurant that serves its dishes family style.
With it being the 4th of July weekend, we expected it to be busy, but what we found was a mostly empty restaurant. That didn’t deter us from having a great time while eating good food, and getting in the mood to celebrate Chris the next day.
On July 3, Chris turned 34, and it was great to be able to celebrate with him on his special day, considering it was just the second time in the last nine years that Connie and I have been able to do so (Chris recently left the U.S. Navy after nine years serving up and down the east coast).
For the record, Connie and I gave Chris a Millennium Falcon waffle maker, knowing he will get a lot of use out of it.
While Wyatt and Collin (and Connie) napped that day, Chris and Erin went back to the furniture store to find even more furniture, while, Ryan, Krystal and I played a game of Clue FX (a somewhat computerized version of the board game).
After the grandchildren, and “Mema,” finished their naps, we packed up some folding chairs, snacks and drinks, before heading to dinner at 101 Beer Market, not far from where Chris and Erin are staying, temporarily. (They close on their new house later this month).
Following dinner, we made our way to the Gahanna Golf Course to set up our chairs for the annual fireworks show. We had fun playing with the kids, we shared snacks, and we had a good time listening to the bands that performed before the fireworks.
As it was turning dark, the anticipation built for the show, which was very good. In fact, I don’t think our viewing spot could have been better.
It reminded me a lot of the fireworks in Defiance.
On Sunday morning (July 4), we all went to breakfast, before heading our separate ways.
To top off the weekend, Connie and I had dinner with our daughter, Samantha, and her kids Roz (10), Harper (5) and Jaxson (3) that night; we met friends for ice cream after dinner; and we finished the night with a bonfire with Connie’s family.
They say time off is good for the soul, and after Sunday, I know it’s true.
My soul was definitely happy following time spent with family and friends.
