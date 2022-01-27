It is with excitement, and bittersweet emotion, that I am writing to you this week.
This is my final column as an employee of The Crescent-News.
After nearly 30 years at the C-N as a sports writer, assistant sports editor, religion editor, feature writer, columnist, and as someone who has covered education in the Defiance six-county area, my last day here is Friday.
First of all, it is my choice to leave.
Second of all, I am leaving to pursue a new opportunity, an opportunity that I am very grateful to have.
My days as a journalist are over, as I have accepted the position of Community Relations Coordinator with The State Bank.
The fact is, sometimes God opens a door that you didn’t know was a possibility.
I am both excited and nervous to begin a new career, a new chapter in my life, and after many hours of discussion with my wife, Connie, and a lot of prayer, I know I have made the right decision.
I had no idea when I interviewed for a position as a part-time sports writer in July of 1992, that I would spend almost 30 years at The Crescent-News.
That part-time, sports-writing gig quickly turned into a full-time career, one that took me to places I’d never imagined I’d go.
The only reason I applied, was because of my love of sports, I had no idea if I could even write. The truth is, I went to school to become an accountant.
From 1992-2014, I had the immense joy of covering high school athletics, where I met many amazing athletes, coaches, athletic directors, secretaries, school administrators and colleagues in the newspaper and radio industry, many of whom I am in contact with to this day.
Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d have the opportunity to cover a pair of Major League Baseball pitchers in Chad Billingsley and Jon Niese.
I never would have imagined that I would get to cover an Indianapolis 500 winner, and three-time IndyCar Series champion, in Sam Hornish Jr., someone whom I consider a good friend.
I loved covering sports for a long time, but the time came when being gone every weekend didn’t work for my family or me, anymore.
In 2014, I made the move to editorial, where I became the religion editor, started covering school board meetings, wrote features and columns.
I wasn’t 100% sure if it was the right move, but I found many people in the religious community, and the education community, I now call friends.
I also found great joy in having the opportunity to share stories about local people, which was truly one of the highlights of my career.
I would be lying a little if I said I’m not going to miss working at the newspaper ... there have been so many people I’ve worked with over the years who have become family.
I will miss those who are still here, and I already miss those who have moved on.
A lot has changed in 30 years in the newspaper industry, much of it not for the better, and there’s been profound sadness seeing people I worked with for a long time leave the paper, many not of their own choice.
When I look back on this time, there will be smiles, belly laughs and some tears, but I know I will have memories that will last a lifetime.
There are so many people to thank for giving a spiked-haired, 23-year-old kid a chance to turn a part-time job into a 30-year career.
I don’t want to leave anyone out, so I will just say, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for taking a chance on me.
Finally, thank you to everyone who let me write about you, to everyone who has asked me about something I’ve written, and to everyone who has shared they’ve enjoyed something I’ve written.
It has truly been my pleasure, and I will never forget it.
