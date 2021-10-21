In the span of two days a few weeks ago, I received a pair of email invitations to take pictures of community helpers invited to speak to kindergarten students at Defiance Elementary School (DES).
Kindergarten teacher Ashley Headley sent the first email, asking if I would come to the school Oct. 7 to get photos of Defiance Fire Department firefighters speaking to kids, answering questions, and showing them a fire engine and ambulance.
Knowing that kids are always excited to see new faces, especially faces that have a fire engine and an ambulance, I headed out to the school a little after 9 a.m. that day, where I was greeted by DES K-2 secretary Annette Vander Horst.
After explaining who I was, and why I was there, she asked me if I knew how to get to Headley’s room. When I told her I wasn’t sure, she gave me a nice note that read, “Follow the red paws, her room is number 4.”
I arrived just as Headley was getting ready to take her class outside to see the fire engine and ambulance (along with students in Jaide Reiman/Emily Cikity’s, and Cassie George’s kindergarten classes), while Headley’s brother, Austin Daniels, and fellow Defiance firefighter Weston Rivers, headed down the hall to Tricia Jones’ kindergarten classroom.
Kindergarten students from Jones’, Virgina Becker’s and Nikki Mendenz’s classes were all sitting on the floor as Daniels and Rivers made their way into the classroom.
I watched with a smile on my face as the two firefighters told the kids that October is Fire Safety Month, before asking them questions about what to do if there is a fire in their house, if they have a family plan about where to meet if there is a fire at their house, and other fire related topics.
What was fun to see was when Daniels and Rivers asked the students if they had any questions. While a few questions were asked, I couldn’t help but smile when many of the students shared facts about fire safety they learned in class, or when they told the firefighters they knew a firefighter.
After talking about fire safety, Rivers proceeded to put on full firefighter gear, with Daniels explaining why each piece of the equipment was important.
While that was happening inside, the other kindergarten students were outside, looking over the fire engine and ambulance. Just as I was finishing up taking pictures inside, a downpour outside sent students running for shelter, denying me a chance to get photos of students by the vehicles.
That leads to the second email, which I received from DES K-2 principal, Deanne Held.
Held’s email explained that other community helpers would be on hand Oct. 7, namely Drew Shindler (owner) and Jeremy Welch of Baker-Shindler Company.
After heading back to DES around 11:30 a.m., and again being greeted by Vander Horst, I headed out to the parking lot (no rain this time) where Shindler and Welch were talking to kindergarten students in Monica Held’s, Chelsie Powell’s and Brooke Shindler’s (Drew’s wife) kindergarten classes.
After explaining what a cement mixer does and how concrete works, Drew and Welch answered questions, before letting each student look into the cab of the cement mixer.
There were smiles, looks of wonder, and many students who asked, “Why is there only one seat in there?”
Other community helpers that spoke to the kids last week and this week included: DES school resource officer Mark Janowiecki; Defiance Mayor Mike McCann; Michelle Egler, a nurse practitioner; Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools; and Deanne Held.
All-in-all, it was fun to see people from the community, and the students, learn from each other.
