Normal.
Isn’t that a word we keep hearing in our everyday lives?
We hear: “It almost felt like it was back to normal.”
Or: “If we keep moving in this direction, we’ll be back to normal in no time.”
The “Merriam-Webster” dictionary defines normal as: “conforming to a type, standard, or regular pattern: characterized by that which is considered usual, typical, or routine,” or: “according with, constituting, or not deviating from a norm, rule, procedure, or principle,” and my personal favorite: “within a range considered safe, healthy, or optimal.”
In reflecting on life since the words coronavirus, COVID-19 and pandemic entered our lives approximately 14 months ago, everyone can’t help but notice or understand that our lives have been anything but “normal.”
Unfortunately at this point, nearly everyone knows someone who has lost their life to the virus, has suffered greatly from it, or has contracted it themselves. That makes what has taken place around the globe anything but, “safe, healthy, or optimal.”
Ever since COVID-19 vaccines have been introduced into our lives, the push to “get back to normal” has ramped up considerably.
However, the discussion surrounding the vaccines has been “anything but normal.”
There are the staunch anti-vaxxers who won’t get vaccinated for reasons such as: “It hasn’t been officially approved by the FDA.” “I don’t know what’s in it.” “I don’t know what’s going to happen to me in 25 years.” “There’s no way the government is going to put a chip in me.” and, “COVID isn’t anything but the flu.”
On the other side of the aisle are people who not only got vaccinated as soon as a vaccine was available, but are awaiting word on when they will need a booster shot because of the multiple variants of the virus that keep popping up.
Those who have been vaccinated say: “I haven’t gotten COVID and I don’t want to get it or spread it to anyone, especially anyone in my family.” “I had COVID, and I don’t want to get it again.” “I got vaccinated not only for my safety, but, because I’m tired of being in isolation.” and, “I got vaccinated because I want the country to get to herd immunity so that we can throw away these masks and get back to ‘normal.’”
There’s that word again, “normal.”
At this point, while almost everyone is longing for “normal,” do we really know what that even means, aside from reading the definition in a dictionary?
I can’t speak to what normal is for everyone, but to me, normal means feeling safe when I go to church to worship on Sundays.
It means feeling safe hanging out at restaurants, sporting events or concerts where the venue is filled to capacity.
It means not having to worry every time I accidentally touch my face.
It means hanging out with my children and grandchildren, playing games, coloring, laughing and getting a great big hug when it’s time to go home.
It means running into an old friend, shaking their hand, and seeing their smiling face because they’re not wearing a mask.
It also means visiting relatives, friends and neighbors who have been isolated, scared and/or confused by this whole global pandemic, and just spending time with someone who is in need of a personal connection.
It’s not up to me whether or not someone gets vaccinated, but I will say that most of the people in my immediate family, including my wife, Connie, and me, made the decision to do so.
We did so knowing that other than God, what’s most important to us, is spending time with family and friends in the safest way possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.