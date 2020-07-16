It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 28 years to the day that I started working for The Crescent-News.
It was a few weeks before I started here that I saw an advertisement in the newspaper that the sports department needed a sports writer. I wasn’t sure if I should apply, but growing up a spots junkie, I can tell you that I really liked the idea of getting paid to cover sporting events.
After going through the interview process with my former boss and mentor, Sports Editor Bruce Hefflinger, I was hired and started July 20, 1992.
For the next 21 1/2 years, I thoroughly enjoyed covering sports at The Crescent-News, including cross country, volleyball, softball, baseball, football, boys and girls basketball and swimming and diving.
I had the pleasure to cover Defiance High School baseball for 20 years, Defiance High School football for 13 years, race car driver Sam Hornish Jr., and several players from the area that went on to have careers in professional baseball, including Chad Billingsley and Jon Niese, just to name a few.
I also had the pleasure to attend several college football games in a professional capacity, mostly Ohio State games in Columbus.
Although I made the switch from sports to news at the C-N on Feb. 1, 2014, my love for sports hasn’t changed. If you don’t believe me, feel free to ask my wife, Connie, or any of my children.
With all that in mind, I have one question ...
With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming rate in the United States, will high school, college and pro sports be able to play games during this pandemic?
I’m not a doctor, I’ve never played one on TV, and I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, so I really don’t know the answer to that question.
As a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Ohio State athletics (especially football) and the Cincinnati Bengals (I also enjoy the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and college basketball), I want nothing more for our local, college and professional athletes to not only play again, but to be able to play out their scheduled full seasons.
It’s difficult to think that after seeing spring sports wiped out due to the pandemic, the coronavirus is also going to take out fall athletics in the high school ranks, as well as college football and the NFL.
The sports fan in me says, “Let them get started and see what happens.”
Meanwhile, another side of me says, “Is it really okay to think it’s safe for these athletes to be playing games?”
Much like any debate, there are different schools of thought as to why sports should be played, and why they shouldn’t.
The pro-sports crowd who wants sports to be played, points to the fact that we need sports as a distraction during this stressful time of COVID-19, and that athletic department budgets at the high school and college level need football for the revenue to keep other sports funded.
The argument on the flip side is short and simple ... putting people’s health at risk over a game isn’t worth it.
When you see that more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in one day in Florida, it should make everyone stop and take pause.
As a sports fan, I’m certainly going to be following the news the next few weeks as Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL get ready to start, and/or, resume their seasons.
I’ll definitely be watching the news on the high school, college and NFL fronts as well.
If games are played, I know I’ll be watching. But the truth is, I’m not sure exactly how I’ll feel about it.
The bottom line is, I guess I just want everyone to be safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.