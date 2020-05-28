I already know the answer to this question, but I’m going to ask it anyway ... is anyone else sick of COVID-19?
As someone who reports the news, I can’t remember the last time I didn’t type “COVID-19,” “coronavirus” or “pandemic” in a story I’ve written (unfortunately this story counts now, too).
As someone who enjoys random facts, I thought why not try to bring some fun to this space with some of those facts I read about in my spare time?
During a quick Google search, I came across a list of facts on bestlifeonline.com with the headline: “150 Random Facts So Interesting You’ll Say, ‘OMG!’”
Now there isn’t room for 150 facts here, so I picked out some I thought were interesting (for the full list go to bestlifeonline.com/random-fun-facts/).
• Superman didn’t always fly: The original comic book Superman could leap tall buildings in a single bound. But then he had to come right back down to Earth—because he didn’t fly. It wasn’t until the 1940s, when animators for a new animated series decided it would be too difficult to routinely draw him bending his knees, that it was decided that Superman could take off into the air. Readers got to see smooth animation, and a superhero gained a new power.
• Space smells like seared steak: When you see footage of astronauts floating peacefully in space, do you ever wonder, “What does space smell like?” Well, according to some former astronauts, space does have a distinct odor that hangs around post-spacewalk. They’ve described it as “hot metal” or “searing steak.”
• A dozen bodies were once found in Benjamin Franklin’s basement: Multiple skeletons were found in the basement of Benjamin Franklin’s London home. The bones were discovered during a 1998 renovation of the house and were identified as being from nearly a dozen people, including six children. “The most plausible explanation is not mass murder, but an anatomy school run by Benjamin Franklin’s young friend and protege, William Hewson,” wrote The Guardian.
• Most laughter isn’t because things are funny: Every culture in the world laughs, but surprisingly, most of our laughter isn’t necessarily a response to humor. Less than 20% of laughter comes after jokes, according to neuroscientist Robert Provine; the rest is a reaction to regular statements and questions like, “How have you been?” The ensuing laughter, however brief, helps form social bonds since people who laugh together grow closer.
• The first iPhone wasn’t made by Apple: The first mobile device to be called an “iPhone” was made by Cisco, not Apple. It allowed the user to use the voice functions of Skype without a computer. Apple announced its own product just 22 days later, and Cisco sued for trademark infringement. The lawsuit was ultimately settled out of court and both companies were allowed to keep using the name. However, you’ve probably never heard of the Cisco iPhone.
• For 100 years, maps have shown an island that doesn’t exist: Almost nothing is known about Sandy Island, a land mass about the size of Manhattan in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Australia. Supposedly, explorer James Cook discovered it in 1774, and it began appearing on nautical maps in 1908. It wasn’t until 2012, when a team of Australian scientists set out to survey the island, that they discovered there was no island there at all. The Sydney Morning Herald even published an obituary for Sandy Island.
Well there you have it, just a few random facts I hope brought a smile to your face.
During these crazy times, we certainly can use all the smiles we can get.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.