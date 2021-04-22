There are trips you take for business, there are trips you take for pleasure and there are trips you take for family.
Since the pandemic came into our lives more than a year ago, there haven’t been many trips at all for my wife, Connie, and me.
In fact, there were a few trips we had planned that had to be cancelled due to COVID.
The trip we had to cancel that was the most disappointing happened a year ago, when we decided not to go to South Carolina to celebrate our grandson Wyatt’s fifth birthday.
We didn’t feel safe traveling, but we had never missed his birthday, so not going was a very difficult decision to say the least.
Wyatt’s dad, Chris, our oldest child, has spent the past nine years in the United States Navy, where he’s lived up and down the east coast of the U.S.A.
During Wyatt’s life, we traveled to Virginia just after he was born in 2015 to meet him for the first time, and since that trip, we’ve traveled to Georgia and South Carolina to celebrate each of his birthdays ... with the exception of last year.
The same is true of Wyatt’s younger sister, Collin. We traveled to Georgia just after she was born in 2017 to meet her for the first time, and we’ve been to South Carolina to celebrate each of her birthdays, including last October.
With Wyatt turning six, and with Connie and me getting both of our COVID-19 vaccinations, we made the trip to South Carolina once again to celebrate.
What made the trip more special, is we were accompanied by our middle child, Ryan, and his wife, Krystal, for the festivities.
Those two live just down the road in Dayton.
As it turns out, this was our final trip to South Carolina to celebrate Wyatt’s birthday, because we recently received some very good news.
A few weeks ago, Chris, and his wife, Erin, informed us they will be moving back to the state of Ohio. Chris, who made the decision not to re-enlist, will return to civilian life next month and start a new job back in the Buckeye State.
To say Connie and I are beyond happy might possibly be the understatement of the year.
Since Chris joined the military, I believe the most times we’ve had the opportunity to visit with he and his family has been maybe four times in one year.
At the same time, Connie and I have been blessed to have three grandchildren close, my daughter, Samantha, lives a stone’s throw away in Oakwood, so we get to see her children, Roz, Harper and Jaxson, at least twice a month.
So when Connie and I learned we are going to have all five of the grand babies within 2 1/2 hours, we were thrilled.
(We may have jumped up and down a little bit, maybe screamed with joy a little, and thanked God for answering our prayers).
To be able to drive to where they live in less than three hours, and not have to get on an airplane to get to them, will open a world of possibilities.
Just off the top of my head, we are looking forward to: weekend visits to their house; meeting halfway to pick up the grand babies to spend the weekend with us; spending holidays with the entire family; and of course, going to Ohio State football games together!
No matter what the future brings, we are looking forward to spending as many birthdays, holidays and plain old “what are you doing, let’s get together,” days as possible with all our grandchildren.
And who knows, maybe Connie and I will find ourselves back in South Carolina someday.
I don’t see us visiting the Charleston area though, I’m thinking the two of us should take a week’s vacation and soak up some sun in Myrtle Beach.
