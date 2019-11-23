COLUMBUS — Ohio State hadn't faced adversity all year. In fact, until Saturday, no one had even come close to putting a scare into the Buckeyes.
When the No. 2 team in the country went in front of No. 8 Penn State 21-0 with 11:31 to go in the third quarter, it looked like it would be more of the same.
But that's not what happens when these two teams get together ... not by a long shot.
In fact, all you have to do is look back at the last two games between these two Big Ten East powerhouses (an Ohio State 39-38 win in 2017, and an Ohio State 27-26 win in 2018) to see what this game is all about.
You could feel the angst in the crowd of 104,355 when Penn State came storming back, with the help of costly OSU turnovers. Suddenly adversity was swirling everywhere in Ohio Stadium when a Penn State field goal cut the OSU lead to, 21-17.
Luckily for Ohio State, it has a special wideout in Chris Olave, and a QB in Justin Fields who can get him the football. When the two hooked up for a beautiful 28-yard TD pass with 13:18 to play, you could feel a collective sigh of relief from the crowd.
Also luckily for Ohio State, it had defensive end Chase Young back on the field.
After sitting out games against Maryland and Rutgers following a NCAA investigation into a loan he took from a family friend, and paid back, Young was reinstated this week. His three sacks, four tackles for loss and nine total tackles made an impact.
A big, big, impact.
Young helped the Buckeye defense hold the Nittany Lions to just 204 yards of total offense when all was said and done. And, that defense stiffened when it counted, keeping Penn State off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter in a 28-17 win.
Ohio State, now 11-0 on the season, may not have covered the 18 1/2-point spread (coming into the game they had won each game by at least 21 points), but it did come out of the game with something very important .... a Big Ten East championship.
When time expired, Ohio State fans were quick to storm the field, head toward the south end zone for the playing of the Ohio State alma mater, "Chimes & Carmen Ohio" from The Ohio State Marching Band, and start the celebration.
And who could blame them?
It was a big win, their team had overcome adversity, and remained undefeated.
It also didn't take long for the focus to turn to Michigan Week. Now, the Buckeyes head to Michigan Stadium for "The Game" this coming Saturday to renew the greatest rivalry in college football, with a trip to Indianapolis already secured.
And, winning the Big Ten East is just the first of many goals this Buckeye team has for 2019. The next goal is to win "The Game" for the eighth-straight season, and remain unbeaten heading into the Big Ten Championship Game.
That, of course, won't be easy, it almost never is when the Buckeyes and Wolverines get together (with maybe the exception of last year's 62-39 Ohio State victory).
If Ohio State can escape Ann Arbor unscathed, and win the Big Ten Championship Game (against the winner of next week's Minnesota-Wisconsin game), the Buckeyes would check off two more goals.
That's when the next goal of playing in the College Football Playoffs (CFP) would become reality. A win by Ohio State in the CFP semifinals would then have the Buckeyes where they really want to be, with a chance to get "the ultimate goal."
"The ultimate goal" of this team every year is to win the national championship, and many experts agree that the Buckeyes have a team that are capable of doing it.
But before any of that becomes reality, Ryan Day (now 14-0 in his Ohio State coaching career), has to keep his team focused on "That Team Up North" (TTUN).
After all, there will be no chance to capture the "ultimate goal" if the Buckeyes lose this coming Saturday. It's been a long time since Ohio State fans felt the pain of losing a big game to Michigan that derailed a possible national-championship season.
Let me be the first to tell you, they don't want to start going down that road again now.
