For many of us who have spoken the phrase, “Time seems to move faster the older I get,” there’s scientific evidence that it may just be true.
A recent scientific study published in the European Review found, “That physics is the reason time seems to fly when you’re grown. The same thing that makes time appear to speed up is also responsible for the detailed memories many people have from childhood.”
The article further stated: “While it sounds kind of confusing, both of these things are due to the reduced speed at which images are obtained and processed by your brain as your body ages, according to Adrian Bejan, the J.A. Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Duke University.”
In essence, when we’re young, our brains process images at a faster speed than we do as we age. Thus the time moving faster perspective.
While that may not seem earth-shattering, it does shed some light on how we view the world as we age.
My wife, Connie, and I, have discussed that since we’ve reached “a certain age,” many of the things that seemed important to us in our teens, 20s and 30s, aren’t so important anymore. We’ve also discussed that since we’ve reached “a certain age,” what we want to do is spend more time with family and friends.
So what’s stopping us?
The same answer that is stopping almost all of us ... work. That’s not to say we don’t think work is important (we do like to eat after all), but the truth is, we spend more time away from each other during the week than we do together because of our careers.
That’s not to say, however, we haven’t made time for family and friends recently.
Two weekends ago we had the pleasure of spending time with our daughter, Samantha, and our grandchildren, Harper (3) and Jaxson (1). Our nickname for our granddaughter is “Hurricane Harper,” because of how much energy she has all the time. Meanwhile, Jaxson, has a deep voice which booms across any room and really brings a smile to our faces.
This past weekend, Connie and I went to Dayton to visit our son, Ryan, and our daughter-in-law, Krystal, who moved there in April from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Krystal detached from the U.S. Navy after serving eight years). The weekend included a hilarious game of Uno, Ryan and I playing golf, and going to Cincinnati to see the Cubs play the Reds (we are a family of Cubs’ fans).
What made the trip to Cincinnati more fun, was getting the chance to have dinner and go to the game with my friend, Scott, whom I’ve been friends with since I was 6. Scott and his wife, Yvette, live just north of Cincinnati, and while we were there, we also were able to visit with their grown children, Jacob and Anna, both of whom will be heading back to their respective colleges this weekend.
Last and certainly not least, Connie and I make time to hang with friends here in Defiance every Sunday by meeting for ice cream at Dad’s Dairy Depot. We don’t all make it every Sunday, but our group includes our friends Pat and Carol, Jason and Kelly, Joe and Carrie; their daughter, Aubrey; their son, Colton; his wife, Brenna; their newborn son, Henson, and just this past Sunday, our friends Doug and Sandi came for the first time.
We all squeezed into one of the picnic tables on the patio (minus Jason and Kelly), where we all took turns looking with wonder at Henson, talking, laughing and eating ice cream. Before we knew it, two hours had flown by and the sun had set.
As they say, “A good time was had by all.”
While writing this, I got a text from Connie that said, “We had a great weekend.”
Indeed we did.
Now, if we could just get time to slow down ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.