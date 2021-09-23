I don’t know if I’m just getting old, feeling old, or just worn down.
It doesn’t matter where I look, it seems someone is always yelling and screaming about something or at someone.
It doesn’t matter where I go, I’ve witnessed screaming and yelling at the grocery store, at restaurants and I’ve even heard a snide remark or two at church.
There sure seems to be a lot of angry people these days.
Before anyone grabs their cell phone, their iPad or their personal computer to fire off a voicemail or an email my way, let me say that I absolutely understand the need for people to stand up for their rights.
What I don’t understand, and will probably never understand, is why some people think the best way to get a point across is to yell at another person, scream in someone’s face, or even threaten another person when they don’t get their way.
That of course, also goes for all the nastiness that takes place on social media, where “keyboard warriors” are quick to call other people names and comment “Fake news!” when they read something that goes against their way of thinking.
(For the record, for those who have forgotten, news is verifying facts and giving opposing sides coverage, so that each side can share their viewpoint).
I get it, I really do, this COVID-19 pandemic has everyone on edge.
But at the present time, we have people screaming about mask mandates and how and why masks don’t work. Many of the people screaming about masks are the same people who do not want to, or refuse to, get vaccinated against the virus.
We also have people who have worn a mask when they have been told to do so, have gotten vaccinated, and have followed every protocol thrown their way.
There are people in this group who are screaming and shouting that everyone “must” be vaccinated to end this pandemic through mandates, and that everyone “must” wear a mask until everyone gets vaccinated (again through mandates).
Getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated, and/or wearing a mask and not wearing a mask, is dominating national news, state news and local news.
Turn on your TV, fire up your iPad, or open The Crescent-News and you will see it’s true.
While that debate rages on (with no end in sight), we also have people engaged in screaming, shouting and name calling because of their political party preference.
Long gone are the days when family members, friends, neighbors and acquaintances can have a “friendly discussion” about politics, and just go about their lives, remaining family members, friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
Oh no, in these remarkable times, family members fight with each other to the point that they no long speak to each other, which is what is happening with friends, neighbors and acquaintances as well.
I guess it only seems fair that the American public would react that way, it’s exactly what we all read in the headlines and see on TV coming from our state and national politicians.
I guess I’m not too young to remember a time when state and national political leaders would “reach across the aisle,” find some middle ground and try to do what’s best for the American people.
Again, it seems those days are long gone.
Instead, we’re left with, “The Democrats this!” and “The Republicans that!”
Of course, we as Americans are the ones who suffer.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that there’s not enough kindness to go around these days.
First and foremost, if we could figure out a way to be kind to each other, it might dampen down all this anger.
Let’s face it, all of us are going through something and the kindness we share today, could make a difference in someone’s life.
